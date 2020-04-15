Big Joe Walker performs mini concerts at Brookdale Senior Living

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Country music artist Big Joe Walker traveled up from Dallas to put on a couple shows to brighten the days of those who can’t see their loved ones during the pandemic.

So, the North Central Texas Better Business Bureau and Brookdale Senior Living Solutions teamed up to put on mini concerts at their two locations in Wichita Falls.

“The coolest part, literally is just seeing them up dancing, yesterday we placed someone came up and said I haven’t danced in years,” Walker said.

Due to the pandemic, senior living centers don’t have nearly the amount of visitors they usually do.

Not getting to see their families has been tough… But executive director Jarvis Polvado this is one way they are looking to help ease residents.

“Our residents, really rely on their family, their family contacts and getting to see and visit with family members so that’s been the the hardest,” Polvado said. “It’s having to find ways to still keep that connection.”

Walker made the trip up to Texoma with hopes of reminding residents of brighter days.

“I’m hoping that if I play familiar songs, a few hymns that kind of reminds them of better times, not to mention just the seniors but the staff too,” Walker said. “A lot of these staff members are living on the facilities 24 hours a day so they’re not able to see their family as much as well.”

And Walker’s music worked, leaving smiles on faces of those at Brookdale.

“To have this kind of music and just them to have some normalcy back that we’ve just been thirsting for so it was just awesome to have everyone outside and enjoy his music,” executive director of Brookdale Sikes Lake Karen Harvick said.

Walker hopes to continue seeing artist give back to the community like this.

“I’m encouraging artists to get out and do it, if you have a PA rig, I have a small PA rig and it doesn’t take a lot to brighten someones day,” Walker said. “So if you’re an artist friend, use the hashtag all it takes is one song, we’re trying to start a movement on making sure we reach out to our seniors all across the country and the world.”

Brightening the days of everybody because all it takes is one song.