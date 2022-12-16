WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls has provided physical, medical, and spiritual care to those nearing the end of their life since 1985 and once again Texomans are giving back to Hospice in a very big way.

Hospice of Wichita Falls hoped to raise $25,000 over what was raised during last year’s Tree of Light’s campaign.

In the 37th annual event, Hospice did just that, which meant the star high atop the southwest building off Kemp was lit for the rest of this holiday season.

Executive Director Alisa Echols says the Tree of Lights campaign each year is so important when it comes to patient care and is helping to provide a new $11 million state of the art, inpatient care center set to open in the coming months.

Thanks to so many of you, $300,000 was raised for Texomans and their families who depend on Hospice of Wichita Falls regardless of their ability to pay.