Big plans underway for a small downtown building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s big news for downtown Wichita Falls Thursday as yet another property owner announces plans to bring an old building back to life.

It’s located at 927 Indiana Ave. right next door to Wichita Theatre, a building that dates back more than 100-years-old, and is on its way to getting a huge facelift.

The Wichita Theatre has been attracting visitors to Wichita Falls for well over a century, and because of that along with the rapid growth of the downtown area, developers are now looking to renovate the building directly next to it.

“I’m very bullish on this neighborhood,” building developer Steve Dieterichs said. “I think this is a fantastic neighborhood being anchored by the Wichita Theatre, and the great things that they do there. There’s just a lot of synergy down here in this neighborhood. We’re trying to make it a destination, a place where people can come and spend the weekend and go to the theatre to be entertained, have great food and drinks and spend the night.”

Dieterichs is a private developer contracted to renovate this building with plans to make the first story of the building into a possible restaurant and plans to redesign the second story into temporary housing from three weeks up to 12 months for folks visiting the city.

“Our concept for the upstairs is what we’re calling urban guest suites, so these are fully furnished fully equipt guest suites,” Dietericks said. “Some of them are targeting corporate housing market or visiting professors, traveling nurses, and transitional military families.”

Andy Lee is a real estate broker and has been for the past 40 years, and Lee said location is everything.

“Well, it’s such a great building and location right here,” Lee said. “Wichita Theatre has been tremendous in bringing people downtown, so this building is a natural right here on the corner of Tenth Street for all the activity.”

With another restaurant going in across the street above Picker’s Universe, it’s clear that not only is downtown growing but expanding farther out, adding more life to Wichita Falls.

Dieterichs said he estimates that the renovation will cost close to $1.2 million and said he plans to get started on the actual construction come February.