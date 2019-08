WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in the cycling community are holding a celebration event at the Bike Stop for a Texoma man who won a USA championship.

According to Bike Stope Public Relations official Dianna Revilla, they will honor cyclist Aaron McDaniel on Friday, Aug. 16 at 5—7 p.m. for his win.

Officials invite folks to come out and celebrate with them at 2708 Southwest Parkway.

For more information, call 580-318-0080 or 940-322-7301, or follow the Bike Stop on Facebook here.