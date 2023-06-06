WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a husband and wife were tragically killed by a truck while cycling on FM 2393 in Clay County on June 1, members with Bike Wichita Falls said more has to be done in order to ensure cyclists are safe while on the road.

In Tuesday, June 6, morning’s City Council meeting, several members from Bike Wichita Falls addressed councilors about this growing problem.

Co-chair of Bike Wichita Falls Becky Raeke simply asked for compassion and concern for the many cyclists that are gearing up to hit the road in preparation of Hotter’n Hell Hundred.

Several residents shared their concerns with city councilors in hopes to come to a solution on how they can spread more awareness on cycling safety, including educating motorists on what to do should they have to pass a cyclist on the road.

Raeke suggested the city create a new position who would be a bike safety advocate for the city.

“A possibility of somebody, maybe at the City level, that can keep all of the different facets of what it takes to be a bike-friendly community kind of at the forefront, so communicating with the police force about what the rules of the road are, how do we enforce when somebody has driven too close to a cyclist?”

Raeke said she would also like to see additional programs in school that raise awarenss and teach the younger generations the importance of bike safety.

If you would like more information on Bike Wichita Falls and how you can help the organization continue its mission of raising awareness of bike safety, check out their Facebook page here.