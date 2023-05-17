WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you were out driving Wednesday evening near Kemp and Midwestern Parkway, you probably noticed a large sea of cyclists riding together quietly.

It was all for their Annual Ride of Silence, to honor those who’ve lost their lives or were injured while cycling on public roads.

Bike Wichita Falls helped organize the ride, and officials said it’s a great way to remind motorists that they need to share the roads and slow down when they see a cyclist.

It’s a message the group continues to push after Wichita Falls lost two cyclists last year alone to collisions with motorists.

“We had the Ride of Silence and that’s our opportunity to have this memorial ride for Nancy and Jose, and it keeps their memory alive, but it also provides us an opportunity to tell stories about people that are survivors of accidents with motorists, so it just keeps everything in the top of mind for not just the cycling community but for our community at large, and it gives us an opportunity to be better,” Bike Wichita Falls Co-Chair Becky Raeke said.

This was the 21st year for the ride, and it is recognized nationally.