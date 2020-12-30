Bill Bartley Project construction nears completion at YMCA WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New basketball courts and an indoor soccer facility are just some of the things to look forward to as construction at the Bill Bartley Branch of the YMCA in Wichita Falls nears completion.

Jared Stevens lives near the Bill Bartley Branch of Wichita Falls YMCA and said he’s looking forward to the added benefits the new facilities will bring to the area.

“I’m all for any sport and activity facilities in Wichita,” Stevens said.

Just one example of the community support YMCA Wichita Falls President and CEO AJ Hernandez points to when explaining what made the nearly 13 million dollar project possible.

“For a community of this size to be able to raise the money and to be able to do this type of renovation, to do this type of project for YMCA is remarkable,” Hernandez said.

Through fundraising the project was expanded to include classrooms and indoor basketball and soccer fields. Some parts of the new facility have already opened.

“Currently we are operating sports here. Got our first season of basketball with over 1700 kids, 200 teams, and are COVID safe,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said that COVID-19 has presented a unique set of challenges throughout the building and opening process.

“Ya know you are talking social distancing the amount of people connected into one project. It takes some very good scheduling,” Hernandez said.

From an original budget of about 9 million dollars, it grew to over 12 million dollars as support for the project grew.