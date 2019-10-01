Bingo at the VFW Post 8878 returns October 1

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five letters and a whole lot of fun is coming back to one Wichita Falls location. But it won’t be the first time for this attraction.

We’re talking about postage stamps, four corners, and the free space.

That’s right, it’s Bingo!

Games at the David Gibbs VFW Post 8878 in Wichita Falls will get back up and running Tuesday night, October 1 at 7 p.m.

The VFW Post 8878 is located at 4005 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76309.

They can only seat 100 people now, and you must be at least 18 years old to play.

The Post had bingo 4 years ago but then lost its license.

On the eve of its return, a Post Representative, Paul Carter says excitement is building.