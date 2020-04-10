Bite Squad adds alcohol delivery in Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bite Squad, food ordering and delivery service, has announced that the company can now deliver alcohol to its customers in Texas.

The new service allows anyone 21 years or older to add beer and wine to their orders when they make purchases from their favorite restaurant.

Participating Texas restaurants will soon be adding an alcohol menu that can be viewed when placing an order.

Any alcohol purchase must be accompanied by a food order.

Once the order is delivered, the Bite Squad driver will verify that the customers are at least 21-years-old by requesting to see your identification and will ask you to sign a copy of the receipt.

The name on the order must match your identification.

“We are happy we can continue to expand ways to reinforce our commitment to local communities in the current environment,” Bite Squad CEO Carl Grimstad said. “We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need like the addition of alcohol delivery.”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Bite Squad is offering no-contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders; working with restaurant partners to waive customer delivery fees; deploying marketing programs; and providing gloves and sanitation spray to drivers.

The company has also committed to paying any employee who gets quarantined or contracts the virus.