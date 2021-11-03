Bite Squad delivers 200 new jobs to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you live in the Wichita Falls area and are looking for a new job or maybe another side hustle, the popular food delivery app, Bite Squad, is looking to hire 200 more employees as drivers.

Head of Driver Operations, Chris Barnes, says the job offers flexible schedules and drivers will be able to start immediately.

Bite Squad Chairman and CEO, Carl Grimstad describes the company as having a dedicated, hardworking team and a diverse number of restaurants to order from.

“These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners,” Grimstad said.

Requirements for the job include having a valid driver’s license, proof of car insurance, a smartphone, and being 18 years of age.

To apply, head over to bitesquad.com.