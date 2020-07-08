Bite Squad Looking for 200 Workers in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bite Squad, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today it is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Wichita Falls area.

“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant and grocery partners, but they will also offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” Bite Squad CEO Carl Grimstad said.

Bite Squad provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders.

Bite Squad said the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance, and a smartphone.

You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, please go to bitesquad.com.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, said flexible schedules are available for drivers and earnings could be considerable.

“One local manager told me a driver made over $9,500 last month alone,” Barnes said.

Bite Squad along with Waitr connect local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores.

As of June 30, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small- and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 600 cities.