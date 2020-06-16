Black lives matter mural receives positive attention

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)—With protest around the nation gaining more momentum and people in more cities joining in one local artist was inspired to express his support for the black lives matter movement.

Kai k ohizenji is a local street artist who has been making the alley on 10th and Indiana more positive with art and his latest mural is gaining attention.

In an alley behind tadpole daycare center in Wichita falls there used to be unwanted graffitti….

But now one street artist has been changing that for months, and his last piece sends a positive message for the black lives matter movement.

“I felt like in today’s climate something needed to be said and the only median that I had that would be loud enough is murals or my art so organically decided one day come out with the kiddos and let them play in the park while I jam out a piece that I felt represented something from my heart and something that would be received.” Artist Kohizenji said.

Kohizanji says he hopes this mural touches the public in a positive way cause it’s personal to him.

“I can’t fathom the mindset of a person who would hold that against anyone for their skin color for their race for their creed for anyway that they live their life,” Kohizenji said.

Shelby Castaneda, a child care worker for tadpole children’s academy says since kohizanji started painting many murals the alley has come from a not so pleasant sight to something the children enjoy seeing on their way to the playground.

“they come fro, our building to right across the street, and they can just see everything there and they are able to read and see all the positive works and they just eat it up,” Castaneda said.

Casteneda also says the kids are aware of the message on the new mural and are excited that more and more positive messages fill the alley.

“We have a very large variety of children in our daycare and just even the simple things, “the just be” “be yourself” “beautiful you”Ii mean its positive we need more positivity in the world i think they really get it and they love it,” Casteneda said.