‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer, a representative tells AP.

In a statement released on his Twitter, officials state Boseman died in his home with his wife and family beside him.

Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and it has progressed to stage 4 over the last four years.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement reads.

Boseman starred in the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning Marvel movie Black Panther as well as in 42, the story of baseball legend Jackie Robinson. He died on Friday, Aug. 28, on Jackie Robinson Day and the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.