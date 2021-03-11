Black Rifle Coffee Company pays a visit to military personnel, first responders in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A veteran-owned coffee company stopped by Wichita Falls Thursday to pay a visit to first responders and military personnel in our community.

Black Rifle Coffee Company, based out of Salt Lake City, set up shop in the parking lot of Artistic Ink near Sheppard Air Force Base.

Black Rifle Coffee is owned and operated by veterans, and their mission is to give back to veterans, military members and first responders across the United States.

The team was out in full force Thursday afternoon offering free coffee and swag bags to airmen and first responders who stopped by to pay them a visit.

Kaila Seid, Events Manager for Black Rifle Coffee, said holding events like this allows the company to support military men and women overseas.

“All the coffee that’s bought, we double and we’re sending it down range,” Seid said. “So all of that stuff you’re seeing, soldiers with a box of coffee in Afghanistan or Iraq or wherever they’re at, that’s all donations from customers.”

Seid said Black Rifle Coffee Company plans to make a stop at Fort Sill next.