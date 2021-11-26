Blanket and Socks Drive for Meals on Wheels partners with Walmart

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meals on Wheels hopes you can help in its effort to bring a little warmth to its clients, as the organization hosts its Blanket and Socks Drive for the fourth year.

Folks with the nonprofit hope to raise awareness in the community about the needs of their clients, specifically in the holidays.

“We want to bring in a thousand blankets and a thousand white crew socks,” Amanda Culley, Director of Marketing and Development with The Kitchen, said.

In addition to hot meals for the holiday season, Culley said the nonprofit’s annual Blanket and Socks Drive makes a huge impact on Meals on Wheels clients each year.

“They have some needs that arise, of course,” Culley said. “During the holidays it gets colder, and they may not have the necessary items to keep them warm, so [like I said] it’s a small donation to make a huge impact to take something off of their plate for them to worry about.”

For decades, The Kitchen has provided comfort to elderly and homebound residents.

Culley hopes spreading holiday cheer with items to keep them warm will remind clients that the organization always puts them first.

“They don’t see anybody on a normal basis sometimes, except for our volunteers, so for us to come in and show that we are more than just delivering a meal to them allows them to know that we are an organization that is gonna back them a hundred percent and be able to provide things that they did not think of,” Culley said.

Meals on Wheels partners with Walmart for this donation drive, so those wanting to help out can buy just one blanket for $3.

Only a few dollars can provide a kind gesture that may give the brightest gift to those unable to leave their homes this holiday season.

Representatives from The Kitchen will be at Walmart on Lawrence Road Monday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where you can make a purchase and drop off the blankets and white crew socks.

If you cannot make it to Walmart, you can drop off the items at the Red Door on Burnett Street at any time that day.