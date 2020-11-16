Blanket causes early morning RV fire, one in hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department cleaned through the remains of a destroyed RV early Monday morning on Hill Top Avenue after it caught fire.

WFFD got the call around 6:25. The fire started when a man’s blankets caught fire while he was sleeping, according to Assistant Fire Marshall Jody Ashlock.

The man was taken to United Regional for burns and his condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word on how long the fire took to put out, or the cost of the damage. Stay with Texoma’s homepage as this story develops.