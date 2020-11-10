Blonde Ambition: Hirschi grads await debut of new reality TV show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Coming up in two short days, the television premiere of “Blonde Ambition,” starring two Hirschi graduates!

“It almost doesn’t feel real,” Chelsea Matlock said.

Twins Chelsea and Bailey have done everything together.

Growing up on a small farm on the outskirts of Wichita Falls, early on they figured they’d find something in the future to do together.

“We went to school, shared a bedroom, we shared friends, we shared a vehicle, we shared a dog,” Matlock said.

Fast forward to now, the duo founded The Double-Take Ranch Real Estate Group.

The business will be at the center of their new TV show, Blonde Ambition, airing on Ride TV.

“Letting the world into that, the nation into that, is scary and exciting because you don’t know how it’s going to be received,” Chelsea said.

The path to this point wasn’t always smooth. Different colleges for three years, then graduating and finding jobs hours away from each other.

But Bailey and Chelsea both knew they wouldn’t truly be satisfied unless they were together, doing something they loved.

“Going from being separated and worried about how we were going to get together to going to real estate to now doing this show together, the evolution of this happened very quickly,” Bailey Groves said.

But getting used to the camera following you around takes some time.

“Heck, there were times that I wish it was scripted,” Chelsea said.

A weird adjustment, but Bailey said going through it with someone that’s been there with you every step of the way, helps.

“Nothing about this is natural, so there’s a little bit of pressure but at the end of the day, having my sister with me, and that comfort of, I’ve had her, she’s my twin,” Bailey said. “We’ve done everything together and having her in that setting with me really brought some normality with it.”

It’s not all showing ranches either, Chelsea and Bailey also compete in rodeos, along with a look into their daily lives with friends and family.

Bailey is excited for people to see their story in a different way.

“I think it’s really neat for this completely new sets of lenses to tell a story that you already pretty well know,” Bailey said.

Chelsea adding they learn new things everyday and viewers will get a chance to grow with them.

“Every day is an adventure,” Chelsea said. “It’s not like ‘here we are we’ve arrived’, we’re not here yet, we don’t have everything figured out yet.”

“Blonde Ambition,” a big show coming to a small screen near you!

It airs Wednesday, November 11 at 9:00 p.m. (10 o’clock eastern).

You can find Ride TV at any of the channels below:

Dish – Channel 248

U-VERSE – Channel 1676

XFINITY X1 – On Demand X1

FIOS – Channel 635

RIDE TV GO – www.RIDETVGO.com or Download the “RIDE TV” App for Android and iPhone.