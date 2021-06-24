Blood banks pleading for donations as supply levels reach alarming lows

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Across the country, blood banks are pleading for donations as blood donations and supply levels reach alarming lows.

A nationwide blood shortage has started hitting close to home here in Texoma as blood donations have reached a never-before-seen low.

“I’ve been in blood banking 25 years it’s certainly the worse I’ve seen it on a national level,” M.D./President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute Dr. John Armitage said.

While blood centers like the Oklahoma and Texas Blood Institutes say, they are usually at a four to five day supply. Right now they are currently only at a one to two day supply and fear the supply could decrease heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

“We’re really nervous going into July fourth, you know the blood supply is already low,” Texas Blood Institute Recruitment Manager Jennifer Risinger said.

Both blood institutes say they believe the decrease in donors is due to things opening back up causing donating blood to go to the bottom of many to-do lists.

Both blood institutes want people to understand just how impactful a single blood donation is.

“Please think of those patients in the hospitals that are needing the blood, please know that if you were in a situation where you needed blood, it’s the blood on the shelves that you’re going to receive,” Risinger said.

Armitage also wants to invite donors to come in more than once.

“Usually we ask for folks to come in and donate, well, I’m actually asking for folks to come in and donate twice. You can give in June and we’ll need you again in August,” Armitage said.

With many upcoming blood drives, both institutes hope to see the local blood supplies improve.

Friday, June 25, there is a blood drive in Lawton at Laugh Out Loud and here at the Texas Blood Institute, they are open extended hours through the weekend.

More Opportunities to Donate Blood will be at the following locations:

Saturday, June 26th

Wichita Falls Farmers Market, on the bloodmobile at 713 Ohio Avenue, 9am to 1pm

Sunday, June 27th The Lucky Llama in Marlow, on the bloodmobile, 11am to 3:30pm

Monday, June 28th Wichita Falls All-American blood drive at Texas Blood Institute, 12pm to 5pm

Tuesday, June 29th Altus Boots & Badges blood drive, at the Senior Citizen’s Center, 221 N Park Lane, 12:30 to 5:30

Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, 12pm to 5pm

Wednesday, June 30th Windthorst Community at Berend Family Center, 1:30 to 6pm

KMOC 89.5FM, on the bloodmobile, 11am to 3pm

Thursday, July 1st Cache Community on the bloodmobile at Chisholm Corner, 2:30 to 5:30pm

Vernon United Supermarket, on the bloodmobile, 1:30 to 6pm

Friend Community at Sharon Baptist Church, 2pm to 5:30pm

Cameron University, on the bloodmobile by CU Village, 9am to 12pm

Snyder Community Boots & Badges at First Baptist Church, 1pm to 6pm

Friday, July 2ndChickasha Community, on the bloodmobile at the YMCA, 12:30 to 5:30pm