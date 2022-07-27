WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – Texoma has one more opportunity to help KFDX and the Texas Blood Institute as we conclude Blood Battle ’22 on Thursday at the Texas Blood Institute.

Thursday’s drive at 3709 Gregory Street in Wichita Falls will begin at 11a.m. and continue until 7p.m. CDT as our three week blood drive wraps up.

Texomans have donated blood on behalf of team Jaron & Carney, our morning news anchors and team Darrell & Lauren, our evening news anchors.

So far, the evening team is in the lead, but the real winner is the Texas Blood Institute and ultimately the residents of North Texas.

Whichever team gets the fewest donors will get a pie in the face, so stay tuned.