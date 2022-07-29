WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We here at KFDX partnered up with the Texas Blood Institute to host the first ever Blood Battle, which has now wrapped up and with pretty impressive numbers.

Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville teamed up against Carney Porter and Jaron Spor to see who could get the most people to donate blood for their teams, and whoever lost had to pay a price, such as getting pied in the face.

TBI Recruitment Manager Jennifer Risinger said with the amount of blood that was donated during the Blood Battle 2022, this first-ever event could become an annual event.

According to Risinger, every two seconds, someone is in need of blood, and those stats are what prompted the idea for the Blood Battle 2022, a competition between four of our anchors to see who could get the most people to donate, which Risinger said was a huge success.

“You exceeded our expectations, y’all have a very strong following, and not only did we have a lot of people come into our center here in Wichita Falls, but everyone in the surrounding communities that we go do blood drives really enjoyed keeping track of who was ahead in the Blood Battle, and they loved signing in and saying which anchor they were there to support,” Risinger said.

Over the past two weeks, Team Sporter brought in 172 donors, but they weren’t able to top Team Franklinville, who brought in 187 donors, nearly tripling the average amount of donors seen this time of year.

“I always had hope, what’s a good friendly competition if you don’t believe in yourself a little bit to take down the other team,” Porter said.

“I knew it was going to be a daunting task when you have Darrell Franklin, who has been here for so long,” Spor said. “It made it more difficult because every time we would go someplace, they would say, ‘Oh, I know Darrell, that’s why I’m here, and that’s why I’m signing up for team Franklinville,’ so it made it tough on us.”

What’s a friendly competition if there’s no incentive to win? Yep, Team Sporter had to take a pie to the face.

Risinger said although it was a fun competition, the Blood Battle helped tremendously to raise awareness of the need for blood.

“I just thank you guys so much for helping to support us,” Risinger said. “Doing this helps to educate people about how important it is to donate blood. Sometimes people don’t realize how important it is to give until they hear about it on the news or their loved ones need blood.”

We’d like to thank the community for showing that Texoma will step up and show out for those in need.

Risinger said she’s already thinking of dates for the next Blood Battle and said it could possibly be around the holidays when donor numbers tend to be low.