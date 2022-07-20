LOVING (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s only six more days to donate blood and Team Franklinville and Team Sporter hope you come out to today’s location.

Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter and Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville are battling it out to see which team can get the most votes from blood donors from now until July 28, 2022.

If you are interested in giving blood on Wednesday, July 20, you can head over to Loving Community Center, located at 1015 Steadham Street in Loving, TX.

Prospective donors can give blood between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. today.

When you arrive to donate, make sure to tell the TBI representative gathering your information which team you’re donating for between the Morning Team and the Evening Team.

For details on how you can donate to the Texas Blood Institute, visit their Facebook page.