HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — The competition between Team Franklinville and Team Sporter is heating up as the Blood Battle continues Monday afternoon in full force.

The Blood Battle is a contest between Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter and Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville to see which team can rally the most blood donors for the Texas Blood Institute by July 28, 2022.

TBI officials said blood supplies have been critically low since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and donors are needed now more than ever to ensure there’s a sufficient supply of blood on hand for those who may need it.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, you can head over to the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church of Holliday, located at 403 South College Avenue in Holliday.

Prospective donors can give blood between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.

When you arrive to donate, make sure to tell the TBI representative gathering your information which team you’re donating for between the Morning Team and the Evening Team.

For details on how you can donate to the Texas Blood Institute, visit their Facebook page.