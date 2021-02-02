Blood donations needed for those battling COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly a year ago, convalescent plasma and COVID-19 antibodies are needed more than ever in hospitals.

The Texas Blood Institute is reaching out with the Rise Up & Give campaign to the public for donations in hopes they can reach their goal that has been in low supply.

TBI held a blood drive at Hirschi on Monday, February 1, and plan on having more mobile drives throughout the week.

“The need is great right now there are a lot of sick patients in the hospitals throughout our area and surrounding areas,” Jennifer Risinger, recruitment manager said. “We are having a hard time keeping up with the demand for convalescent plasma so anybody who has recovered from COVID-19 and its been fourteen days since their last symptom please contact us.”

Risinger said for those who are concerned about donating, the institute test its employees daily as well as maintaining social distancing.

You can still donate blood if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, but it may affect you to be able to donate convalescent plasma at this time.

Call (877) 340-8777 or click here to schedule an appointment to donate.