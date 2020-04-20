1  of  3
Breaking News
Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wilbarger Co. Comanche Co. adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties also add cases Homicide investigation underway in Archer County
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Blood drive in Clay County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Texas Blood Institute Blood Drive Today_-4187618184674260832

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Only ten percent of people in the United States who can actually give blood, do so, and in Clay County, officials are encouraging more people to get out and help, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. 

On Thursday, April 23, from noon to 5 p.m. the Texas Blood Institute will bring their mobile truck to the Clay County Memorial Hospital.

With social distancing rules in mind, donors will wait in their vehicle for their turn and those who are willing to donate must be healthy. 

To schedule your appointment, call (940) 235-1257.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News