Blood drive in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Only ten percent of people in the United States who can actually give blood, do so, and in Clay County, officials are encouraging more people to get out and help, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, April 23, from noon to 5 p.m. the Texas Blood Institute will bring their mobile truck to the Clay County Memorial Hospital.

With social distancing rules in mind, donors will wait in their vehicle for their turn and those who are willing to donate must be healthy.

To schedule your appointment, call (940) 235-1257.