Blood drive in honor of “Mama Prewitt”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BYERS (KFDX/KJTL)— In honor of a local hero and passionate educator for the Petrolia ISD, The National Honor Society will be teaming up with The Texas Blood Institute to host a blood drive in remembrance of Kimberli Prewitt also known as “Mama Prewitt.”

Prewitt passed away in March after a long battle with breast cancer.

Prewitt was an advocate for children with special education needs and received training to serve as the Petrolia school district’s dyslexia teacher.

The blood drive will take place on Thursday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Petrolia Junior High and High School parking lot.

The Texas Blood Institute’s donor van will be on sight and adhering to all rules and mandates to keep everyone safe!

Those who would like to donate, contact Coach Wheeler to reserve a time.

Students from Petrolia High School put together a PSA about the blood drive. To watch the full video click here.

The video was written and directed by senior, Bryce Smith!

