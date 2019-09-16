Blood drive set at Wilbarger General Hospital

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Wilbarger General Hospital will hold a blood drive with Texas Blood Institute from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the bloodmobile at Wilbarger General Hospital.

Blood donors will receive a free “Together We Can Move Mountains” T-shirt. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood.

Texas Blood Institute relies solely on volunteer blood donors to meet the needs of patients in the Texoma region.

Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by visiting txbi.org or calling (877)-340-8777.

* 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 lbs and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 lbs; 18+ must weigh at least 110 lbs.