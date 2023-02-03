WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Typically, Our Blood Institute keeps a three to five day supply on hand, but with recent winter storms the supply is at a dangerously low level.

The blood supply is down to one day at the moment. Our Blood Institute is calling on the public to donate to help increase the supply.

Blood levels were already struggling in Texoma before two rounds of winter storms moved through the area. Now, it’s even more critical.

Gusko knows the importance of donating, especially in times like this.

“I always like to be a service wherever I go and I think one of the best ways to do that is by donating blood,” blood donor Gary Gusko said.

Gary lost his arm back in 1982 and said if it wasn’t for people donating blood, he might not be here today.

With supplies down to one day’s worth, recruitment manager Jennifer Risinger is asking community members to step up and donate.

“The roads are completely cleared off, that people will come donate blood to help us rebuild our blood supply,” Risinger said.

Emergency drives have been set up, but Risinger says they can be difficult for people when planned last minute.

“It’s very hard for us to do emergency blood drives because you know, people usually like to have some planning. When we have to pull the trigger and have emergency blood drives, we sometimes don’t get the response because people have other plans. So if anyone is available to come out and help us we greatly need it and greatly appreciate it,” Risinger said.

Gary encourages people to donate blood, and for people who have never donated, to consider it.

“It never hurts to come out and give blood and serve your community. Because the blood supply doesn’t last and it constantly needs to be replenished. And if people can come out here and do that then that’s great,” Gusko said.

With your donation, you can save as many as three lives.

Emergency drives are being held in Wichita Falls at Sikes Senter Mall and in Lawton at Eisenhower Middle School.

