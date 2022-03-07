WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is facing multiple charges including two state jail felonies after police say he beat a woman with a blow dryer, then took her car and debit card without permission.

Ralph Sierra mugshot courtesy Wichita Co. Jail

Ralph Sierra, 46, is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $19,500 for a total of five charges stemming from the incident:

Unauthorized use of a vehicle (State Jail Felony)

Credit card or debit card abuse (State Jail Felony)

Assault – family violence (Class A Misdemeanor)

Unlawful restraint (Class A Misdemeanor)

Interference with emergency request for assistance (Class A Misdemeanor)

According to the arrest affidavits, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Collins Avenue in reference to a high priority stolen vehicle at around 10:08 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The affidavits said officers were notified ahead of time by dispatch the victim said her boyfriend, whom she identified as Ralph Sierra, had just left the residence and took her vehicle without her permission to do so.

Responding officers made contact with the victim who was sitting outside of the residence when they arrived.

According to officers on the scene, the victim was very withdrawn and was acting scared and had blood running down her leg from a small cut on her shin as well as bruises all over her arms.

When police asked the victim what happened, she told them she was visiting Wichita Falls to see her boyfriend, Sierra, who had recently gotten out of rehab for alcohol abuse.

The victim told police Sierra had been “drinking all day”, was growing more aggressive and confrontational, and said “the more he drank, the more verbally and physically abusive he became.”

According to authorities, the victim told police that while she was in the shower, Sierra poured beer all over, then hit her in the back of the head with a blow dryer multiple times.

The affidavit said the assault continued for hours, with Sierra repeatedly punching the victim with a closed fist all over her body and hitting her with a belt on her back and legs.

The victim told authorities she attempted to leave the residence multiple times but Sierra would not allow her to do so and instead blocking her path and continuing to physically assault her.

According to the affidavit, the victim said she was able to sneak into the bathroom and call 9-1-1, screamed for help and placed her phone on the bathroom counter in hopes dispatchers would hear the disturbance in the background of the call.

The victim told police Sierra grabbed her phone, saw she was calling authorities, disconnected the call and threw the phone against the wall, damaging it.

Authorities said the victim told them Sierra eventually took her debit card and car keys without her permission and left the residence in her red 2008 Dodge Charger.

A records check indicated the vehicle was in fact registered to the victim with an insurance policy in her name.

The victim told police shortly after Sierra left, she received alerts on her phone that her debit card had been used for three transactions at three different locations for a total just under $100.

A few hours later at 12:32 a.m. Sunday morning, March 6, the debit card was used at La Herradura Bar in the 1100 block of Sheppard Access Road.

Officers arrived at the location and located a vehicle matching the description given by the victim, then went inside the establishment and located Sierra and asked him to come outside to talk by his car.

Sierra led police straight to the vehicle he drove to the establishment, the victims vehicle, and officers placed him under arrest. A search of Sierra uncovered both the victim’s debit card and a set of keys that worked with the victim’s car.

Sierra refused to speak with police after they read him his Miranda Warning, according to the affidavit.

A records check revealed over a dozen arrests for Sierra since 1993, including five for public intoxication, three assault charges, four charges involving false or tampered identification, criminal non-support and disorderly conduct.

Most recently, Sierra spent nearly four months in jail following an incident in May 2012 which led to four charges, including assault family violence, tampering with identification numbers, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.