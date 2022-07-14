WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s National Ice Cream Month and to celebrate Blue Bell has come out with another new flavor!

Their new Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor combines oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

Now, who wouldn’t want a scoop of that on a hot day in Texas?

National Ice Cream Month became a recognized day in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan recognized that ice cream was consumed by around 90 percent of the population.

Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and designated the third Sunday of every month as National Ice Cream Day, encouraging all to celebrate the day. This year, National Ice Cream day is being celebrated on July 17.

If you want to see more flavors available from Blue Bell you can head on over to their website.