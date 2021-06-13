BMX bikers excited to ride at Bowie’s new BMX park during state qualifier races

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s day three of the action at the newly opened bowie BMX Bike Park.

On June 13th, bikers from all over Texas descended on the park for the state qualifier races.

For some bikers, bicycle motocross, or BMX, runs in the family.

“I really didn’t have a choice to not race. I was born out here,” Reno Racing BMX Team member Jacelyn Reno said.

“I came out to the track about 6 weeks old after my mom had me. My older brother and my older sister (Shealen Reno) had been racing ever since they were 4 years old as well. And I just grew up out here and I just love it and I’ve loved it ever since.”

Reno’s family operates Bowie’s new BMX park.

But before that, the Reno’s also have a BMX team that competes around the country and around the world; so bringing a park to bowie was pivotal.

“All these people and all my friends in the community. They’re really shocked and blown away with it. And it’s really great to bring something new to the community because we don’t really have anything like this,” Reno said.

Some bikers regard the DFW area as the state’s largest area of BMX bikers.

Bowie’s new park helps riders from the area like 11 year old Lily Ashley have a short trip to races.

“The first and second straight are good. But the whole track is really nice. I like the form. I just think because it’s such a brand new track it’s a little bit still rough in the turns,” Ashley said.

Ashley is one of the top bikers in her division in the nation and says she has not lost a lap in the last 43 main national races.

She and Reno encourage people of any age interested in the sport, to get into BMX.

“If you like it, stick with it. You can become really good at biking. I know a lot of people that have been riding since they were really little and now they’re really really fast,” Ashley said.

“It keeps kids from staying out of trouble, doing something fun, it’s a family sport. Everybody races, everybody shows up to the track at the same time. They all leave together. Nobody sits the bench in BMX and it’s just amazing,” Reno said.

In a sport where people often fall and get up, riders said the sport teaches perseverance and other lessons that everyone can use in life.

Reno will be going to Midwestern State University on a cycling scholarship, but she plans to keep riding BMX as well.