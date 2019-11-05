Boardwalk project to be completed for less

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — City councilors approved the Lake Wichita Revitalization Boardwalk Project with a reduction in cost.

After some changes were made to the scope of the Boardwalk Project, the proposed costs were reduced by about $85,000 of the 4B sales tax funds. The changes include shortening the boardwalk from about 195 feet to 160 feet long and shortening the t-head at the end from 75 feet to 48 feet.

“When we approached 4b for the additional funding that was needed to close the gap between the bid price and the amount of funding available, we told them that we would work diligently with the contractor and the consultant to try to value engineer and come up with a way to reduce some costs,” Director Of Public Works Russell Schreiber said.

Savings from the adjustments will go back into the 4B account when the project is finished, provided they don’t need to cover any unexpected costs that could arise.