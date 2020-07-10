Boardwalk ribbon-cutting ceremony shows appreciation for those involved

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL ) — There’s a new beginning for lake Wichita more than 115-years after Joseph Kemp developed only the third manmade lake in Texas into a destination amusement area offering everything from a hotel and pavilion race track, boardwalk and more.

Remnants still remain of the original boardwalk when Lake Wichita was in its hay-day, and now after six years of planning and six months of construction, the ribbon is finally cut on the new boardwalk only feet away.

“A lot of citizens of Wichita Falls who came together to make this happen, and mainly our donors some of the foundations that step forward.” Mayor Stephen Santellana said. “Some of the private families that helped with this project, it wouldn’t be possible without them.”

The construction of the boardwalk cost $1.1 million and getting the permit from the army core of engineers cost $400,000, that permit will cover all future projects for the lake, such as taking soil samples.

“We took the soil samples a couple of weeks ago,” ake Wichita Revitalization Committee President David Coleman said. “Those have been delivered to a guy that makes compresses earth blocks, and then he will do tests on them to see if they make a suitable construction material.”

If they do make suitable material for construction, then the committee can start marketing to local businesses to buy the compressed earth blocks, that will also allow the lake to be deepened.

“We will bring the equipment here to make the blocks and start mining the material off the bottom of the lake to make these blocks and of course that will deepen the lake,” Coleman said.

Turning a liability into a commodity for many more projects to come at the historic Lake Wichita.