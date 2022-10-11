WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-time member of the Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees resigned on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, just weeks before his term was set to expire.

Place 1 Trustee Bob Payton submitted his resignation at Tuesday’s WFISD School Board meeting, though with his term expiring in November 2022, he chose not to run for reelection.

Payton’s resignation comes as his family is preparing to relocate within Wichita Falls, a process he said Tuesday moved faster than he had originally anticipated.

Payton told the Board of Trustees on Tuesday he’d originally hoped to finish the remainder of his final term on the school board, however, his family moves into their new house on Wednesday, and that move takes them outside of WFISD Trustee District 1.

In July 2022, Payton announced he would not seek resignation, bringing his 18-year tenure upon the WFISD Board of Trustees to an end after 18 years.

Payton was first elected to the board in 2004.