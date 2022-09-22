WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they have confirmed the identity of a deceased body that was discovered on Tuesday behind a sporting goods store.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the deceased has been identified as Joseph Hitt, 23, of Wichita Falls.

As previously reported on Texoma’s Homepage, shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a dead body.

Sgt. Eipper said the body has been sent off for autopsy, and police continue to believe no foul play was involved in Hitt’s death. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but police said it was not a homicide.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.