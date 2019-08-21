UPDATE: Two more arrests made in Lawton murder case

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — More charges are filed in the alleged murder of a Lawton man who was reported missing in June.



Dusty Abel, who had been held in Lawton city jail on unrelated charges and was listed as being involved in the murder in other suspects’ affidavits, is now charged with first-degree murder in Byard Moore’s death.

Cory Hood is also charged with multiple crimes in connection with Moore’s horrific death. They include accessory to murder, desecration of a human corpse, and unlawful removal of a corpse.

Previous charges were filed on Adrian Christopher Stallworth for first-degree murder, conspiracy, desecration of a human corpse and unlawful removal of a body.



Cody Ryan Bates is charged with conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, desecration of a human corpse and unlawful removal of a body and burglary.

Ryan Dean Jones was previously charged with accessory to a felony….and later with desecration of a corpse and unlawful removal of a body.

Affidavits allege bates arranged to go to Jones’ home where Moore was staying to assault him for allegedly molesting his daughter.

They allege while Jones and Abel were in the garage, Bates beat Moore multiple times in the head with a lead pipe. Then while Moore was still alive, dragged him into another room where he was bound and gagged and a plastic bag tied around his head.



Abel’s affidavit states he told investigators he located a girl’s hair tie and tied it around Moore’s neck.

Cory hood was not charged at the time of the original arrests. His affidavit alleged when the other suspects rejected their first location as a place to dispose of the body, hood allowed them to use his property southwest of Lawton and assisted in burning it.



Moore’s body was found on August 8th.