JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified.

According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.

A resident nearby had call the Sheriff’s Office to report what they believed to be a human body in a grassy area adjacent to the roadway.

On arrival, the deputies and officers found a deceased person. The person was later identified as 26-year-old Nancy Smith of Jacksboro.

Her body was taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Jacksboro Sheriff’s Office said there is currently no active threat to the community or surrounding area, but they are investigating the death.

If you have any information about this incident or any suspicious people or vehicles along the southbound lanes of S Hwy 281 between the early hours of Saturday, September 24, and Monday morning, you’re asked to call the Jack County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 567-2161.

This is an ongoing investigation.