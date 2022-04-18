WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a case involving a body found at Motel 6 off Central East Freeway.

A reporter on scene initially spoke with police who confirmed a check welfare call came in around 8 a.m. Monday that turned into officers finding man dead in one of the rooms.

Crime Scene Investigators were called out in addition to presence of 15 Wichita Falls police units.

Sgt. Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they are in the process of getting a search warrant for the room and are interviewing the caller to investigate is there was possible foul play.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.