WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body that was found Tuesday morning behind Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, September 20, WFPD officers responded to Tesco park behind Academy for a report of a body.

According to officers on the scene, they have no reason to believe that foul play was involved at time of publication.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.