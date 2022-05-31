IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified.

According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham.

Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog.

Graham was last seen in Iowa Park on Sunday, May 22, 2022, on Wood Circle at 10 p.m.

Graham’s family said he did not have a phone or car and had a medical condition that required medication.

Officials told reporters that Graham’s body will be sent for an autopsy.