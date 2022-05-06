WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating a body found in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning.

The body of a female was discovered in a black Ford Ranger pickup truck after a check welfare call at 10:41 a.m. according to the WFPD dispatch log.

A passerby called the police when she thought the woman was asleep in the truck.

Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper said the woman was 65-years-old and did have a Wichita Falls address listed on her driver’s license.

Eipper also said that it appears the woman was living in her truck.

According to reporters on the scene, the woman in the car was sitting upright in the driver’s seat. They also said that the bed of the truck was full of various items.

WFPD and Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating this as a homicide until the autopsy is complete but officers said they suspect no foul play.

