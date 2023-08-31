WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed the body of a male in his 30s was found deceased in a swimming pool in the backyard of a Wichita Falls residence.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Officers with the WFPD responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Martin Boulevard just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in reference to a welfare check.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the WFPD, an adult male was found face down in the swimming pool. Sgt. Eipper said the deceased victim is about 35 years old.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Sgt. Brian Sheehan with the WFPD Crimes Against Persons Unit told our crew on the scene that the family who lives at the residence was out of town, and the owners had people house-sitting. He said it’s unclear at this time if the victim was among the house-sitters.

While details are limited at this time, Sgt. Eipper said the case is being investigated as a possible drowning. Our crew is on the scene working to gather more details from authorities.