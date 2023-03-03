WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers are investigating a body found in Wichita Falls Friday morning.

Police received a call around 10:11 a.m. on March 3, 2023, from a city employee working in the Wichita Falls Sports Complex near Plum Lake located on Sheppard Access Road stating they had discovered a body.

When police responded they found a male body near the pond and a reporter on the scene said the body was lying under a tree.

Police are still investigating the scene at the time of publication it is unclear if police suspect foul play or have a suspected cause of death.

