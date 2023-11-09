WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police have identified a body that was found Thursday morning behind a restaurant located near Sheppard Air Force Base.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the body found behind Qiu’s Chinese Buffett located at 1607 Pearle Drive, was that of missing Wichita Falls man Christopher Bowie, 25, who was reported missing earlier this week.

In a release, Eipper said officers responded on November 9, 2023, at 11:24 a.m. to the 4100 block of Sheppard Access Road to investigate a possible deceased person. The person who called the police believed the person was Bowie.

Officers arrived and found the body behind the building located behind tegh building. The deceased was positively identified by the officers and the WFPD detectives as Bowie.

Detectives believe Bowie had been deceased at this location since Thursday, November 2, 2023, which is the date he was classified as a missing person.

Eipper said no foul play is suspected and the body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.