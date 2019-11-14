Body of Mannford Police Chief returned

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — North of the Red River, the body of a beloved Police Chief was returned to his hometown in Oklahoma Wednesday.

Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller was killed by one of his own officers while the two were in Florida for a training conference.

Miller’s body was flown from Pensacola to Oklahoma City Wednesday.

From there, a procession of law enforcement officers accompanied Miller’s body back to Stroud, his hometown.

Mannford Detective Mike Nealey is in jail, charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Nealey is accused of beating Miller to death in a hotel-room altercation.

Miller is survived by his wife and three children.