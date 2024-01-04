MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A boil order that was issued for the city of Bowie on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, has been rescinded, according to city officials.

Officials with the City of Bowie on Thursday, January 4, 2024, notified our newsroom just after 12:30 p.m. that the boil order was lifted.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, repairs on the broken water main were completed early Wednesday morning, January 3, 2024, but the water tower needed to be refilled before the boil order could be lifted.

On Thursday afternoon, the city posted an update on its Facebook page that water samples had passed laboratory testing and the boil order was rescinded.

The water is now safe to use and consume.