WILLBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A boil order notice was issued Tuesday night by the Oklaunion Water Supply Corporation.

According to the press release from Oklaunion Water Supply Corp., the boil order was issued due to a line break on November 8, 2022.

All customers’ water will need to be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water, washing hands and face, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice.

The boiling of the water will ensure that all bacteria and harmful microbes will be destroyed and safe for consumption.

Residents may use bottled water in place of boiling water.

When the boil order is lifted the public water system will alert residents that the water is safe again for consumption.