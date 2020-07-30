Boil order issued for Lake Arrowhead Ranch Estates

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have issued a boil order for Lake Arrowhead Ranch Estates Wednesday night after a water main break.

According to the Assistant General Manager Fabian Heaney, the break caused low pressure for the system.

Residents are directed to boil water before consumption, washing hands, brushing teeth or drinking.

People are also able to buy bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for

drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil order is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers.

For more information, call 940-723-8697.