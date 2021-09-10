Boil order issued for parts of Young County

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A boil water notice has been issued for those in Graham and parts of Young County who receive their water from the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation.

The notice, first posted by The Graham Leader, said the notice was prompted due to a low distribution pressure and a water outage caused by a line break in the water system.

The boil water notice includes all customers of the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation, including all of Belknap Circle, Bullnettle, Bullock, Burch & Clark Road, Country Club Drive, Crestwood Drive, Dixie Lane, Eastledge Drive, FM 3003, FM 61, Gateway Lane, Gun Range Road, Harber Lane, Indian Mound Road, Judges Road, Kendrick Lane, Lakewood West, Larry Lane, Leland Road, Lookout Circle, Mckinley Lane, North West Lake Road, Pecan Lane, Point Road, Rambling Oaks, Senkel Drive, Sloan Road, Thompson Road, and White Rose Road.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled continuously for at least two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

Officials with the Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation said a notification will be sent out when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call James Jones at (940) 521-2386 or Ronnie Short or Amanda Martinez at (940) 549-6922.