ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — A boil order has been issued in Electra until further notice.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, Electra officials announced the City of Electra would be under a boil order notice due to a power failure at Midway Pump that caused a drop in water pressure.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Electra public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. People with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, washing hands and brushing teeth should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If any residents have questions concerning this matter, they can contact Public Works Director Mark Jones at (940) 249-4111.