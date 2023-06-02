OKLAUNION (KFDX/KJTL) — Oklaunion residents are under a boil order notice due to an overnight line break.

According to Jan King with the Oklaunion Water Supply Corporation, there was a leak overnight Thursday, June 1, into Friday morning, so they had to shut the water off.

King said crews were working on the break overnight, and the water has been turned back on, but residents may notice low pressure.

To ensure the water is safe to consume, it should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes.

The boil order will last through the weekend because the water testing site will not be able to test the water until Monday.

If favorable test results are returned, the boil order notice will be rescinded.

